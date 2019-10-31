CIBT Education Group (OTCMKTS:MBAIF) Shares Up 5%

CIBT Education Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBAIF) shot up 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51, 8,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 1,510% from the average session volume of 497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.27 million, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.99.

CIBT Education Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MBAIF)

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company. The company owns and operates a network of business, technical, and language colleges in North America and Asia. It provides Western and Chinese accredited business and management programs in college preparation, healthcare, hotel management and tourism, English language training, and English teacher certifications, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training.

