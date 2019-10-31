Cigna (NYSE:CI) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $16.80-17.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $16.73. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$138.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $136.78 billion.

Shares of Cigna stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $174.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,728,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Cigna has a 52 week low of $141.95 and a 52 week high of $226.60. The stock has a market cap of $67.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.55.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.17. Cigna had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.84 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cigna will post 16.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Oppenheimer set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Cigna and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $207.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $208.96.

In other news, CEO David Cordani purchased 32,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $155.17 per share, with a total value of $5,044,421.53. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

