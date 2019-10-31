Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Hits New 52-Week High at $275.54

Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $275.54 and last traded at $275.54, with a volume of 9759 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $271.79.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $226.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays set a $295.00 target price on shares of Cintas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $217.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $262.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 28.61%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $536,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,906 shares in the company, valued at $16,873,276.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 10,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 2,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Cintas by 229.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Cintas by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

