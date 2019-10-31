Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) is Tradition Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Tradition Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 134,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for approximately 2.4% of Tradition Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Tradition Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 1,638.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,014,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,611,674,000 after purchasing an additional 21,690,409 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 27.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,104,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,368,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,457,813 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 81.7% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,426,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 29.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,228,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 287.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,585,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $465,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,391.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,858,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,486,484. The company has a market capitalization of $165.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.80. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $74.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.05.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 10.16%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.68%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

