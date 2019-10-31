Citigroup Lowers American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Citigroup currently has $17.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $20.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AEO. B. Riley set a $23.00 price target on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank set a $23.00 price target on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.06.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Shares of AEO traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.38. 4,726,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,325,975. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.77. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $24.30.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is 37.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,353,236 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $22,870,000 after purchasing an additional 226,450 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 40,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 545,024 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,211,000 after purchasing an additional 335,054 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 260,089 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 20,502 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 693.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

See Also: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.