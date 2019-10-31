Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Position Boosted by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,776 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTXS. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 828.4% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,655,346 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $162,456,000 after buying an additional 1,477,046 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 29.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,986,354 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $391,221,000 after purchasing an additional 912,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,356,603 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,016,398,000 after purchasing an additional 754,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,505,680 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,423,588,000 after purchasing an additional 636,123 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 287.3% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 608,372 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $59,706,000 after purchasing an additional 451,275 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $108.82 on Thursday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $90.28 and a one year high of $112.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.80 and a 200-day moving average of $97.18. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 97.57% and a net margin of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 4,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $394,753.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,873,980.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 5,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $555,520.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,170,730.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,214 shares of company stock valued at $4,056,574 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTXS shares. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Citrix Systems from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Citrix Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Citrix Systems from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.00.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

