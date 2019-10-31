City Office REIT (CIO) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). City Office REIT had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $41.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.17 million. On average, analysts expect City Office REIT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CIO opened at $13.51 on Thursday. City Office REIT has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $641.61 million, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CIO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

In other news, Director John Sweet acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $25,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,905.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

