Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.25 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.68% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, "Civeo Corporation is a provider of long-term and temporary remote site accommodations, logistics and facility management services. The Company operates in active oil, coal, natural gas and iron ore producing regions, including Canada, Australia and the United States. Civeo Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas."

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $4.00 target price on Civeo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.06.

CVEO opened at $1.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 4.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.52. Civeo has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $2.95.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $148.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.40 million. Civeo had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Civeo will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVEO. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo during the 2nd quarter worth about $287,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Civeo by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 367,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 41,800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Civeo by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 44,715 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Civeo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Civeo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

