Clearshares LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Clearshares LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,099 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 4.4% of Clearshares LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Clearshares LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 63.0% during the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 123,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,556,000 after buying an additional 14,032 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.0% during the second quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 34,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 13,994 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 47,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.15. 5,410,743 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.90.

