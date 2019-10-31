Clearshares LLC Sells 372 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST)

Clearshares LLC lessened its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST) by 7.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF accounts for 0.2% of Clearshares LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Clearshares LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,508,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,721,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $940,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

GSST traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $50.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.47.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.