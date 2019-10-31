Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.05-6.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Clorox from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Clorox from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and set a $137.00 target price (down from $143.00) on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Clorox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Clorox from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clorox currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $152.25.

Shares of CLX traded down $1.16 on Thursday, hitting $149.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,620. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $143.58 and a fifty-two week high of $167.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.63.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. Clorox had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 118.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Clorox’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clorox will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.87, for a total value of $526,558.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 1,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.59, for a total transaction of $313,131.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,497,443 in the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

