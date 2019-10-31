Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Jaffray Companies

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $11.00. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective points to a potential upside of 25.39% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim lowered Clovis Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Svb Leerink lowered Clovis Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $36.00 price target on Clovis Oncology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CLVS traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.19. The company had a trading volume of 148,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,585,527. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.95. Clovis Oncology has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $32.05. The stock has a market cap of $202.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by ($0.57). Clovis Oncology had a negative net margin of 332.18% and a negative return on equity of 372.68%. The company had revenue of $32.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.94) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clovis Oncology will post -7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clovis Oncology news, Director Thorlef Spickschen bought 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $50,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,576 shares in the company, valued at $270,684.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick J. Mahaffy bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $279,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 919,187 shares in the company, valued at $5,138,255.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 107,800 shares of company stock worth $612,094 and have sold 1,706 shares worth $8,755. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 16.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $818,000. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $672,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

