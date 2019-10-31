CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) Short Interest Up 18.9% in October

CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100,000 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the September 15th total of 4,290,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

CNO stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.65. 1,322,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,649. CNO Financial Group has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $19.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $979.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.66 million. CNO Financial Group had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 9,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $150,075.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,946.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 206.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNO Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.