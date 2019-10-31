Cock Paul F. De Sells 1,489 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Stock

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,489 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $216,113.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,260 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,096.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $144.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.52. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.93 and a 52-week high of $156.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.32.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.11. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1,066.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, RK Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.20.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

