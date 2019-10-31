CoinUs Trading 50.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 31st. Over the last seven days, CoinUs has traded 50.7% lower against the dollar. CoinUs has a total market cap of $641,582.00 and approximately $2,586.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinUs token can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and Allbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006258 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000369 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Coinchase Token (CCH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CoinUs Token Profile

CoinUs (CNUS) is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io. The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official.

CoinUs Token Trading

CoinUs can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

