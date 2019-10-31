Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the September 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 338,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLNC. B. Riley set a $19.00 price objective on Colony Credit Real Estate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colony Credit Real Estate from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Colony Credit Real Estate to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th.

CLNC stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.33. 245,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,476. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.63. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 1 year low of $12.42 and a 1 year high of $21.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average of $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $23.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.45 million. Colony Credit Real Estate had a negative net margin of 269.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that Colony Credit Real Estate will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 248.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 91,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

About Colony Credit Real Estate

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

