Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 11,644 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 213,140 shares.The stock last traded at $16.99 and had previously closed at $16.92.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.00 and a 200 day moving average of $15.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $51.83 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Columbia Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Columbia Financial by 42.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Columbia Financial by 971.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Columbia Financial by 9.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Financial by 127.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares during the period. 15.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

