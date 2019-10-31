Columbus Circle Investors Buys 36,042 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Columbus Circle Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 36,042 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Teradyne were worth $8,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TER. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth $64,450,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,084,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $243,613,000 after buying an additional 985,600 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth $44,265,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth $26,858,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth $27,654,000.

In other Teradyne news, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 14,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $876,044.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,300.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 7,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $454,858.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,922,166. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

TER traded down $1.56 on Thursday, reaching $61.21. The stock had a trading volume of 770,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,504. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.73 and a fifty-two week high of $65.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.57 and a 200-day moving average of $51.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $582.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Teradyne from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teradyne in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Teradyne from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Teradyne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Teradyne from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.09.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

