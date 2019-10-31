Columbus Circle Investors Increases Stock Holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Columbus Circle Investors lifted its stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,325 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in PROS were worth $6,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRO. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,479,054 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $409,865,000 after purchasing an additional 888,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,498,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,038,000 after purchasing an additional 781,598 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 226.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 997,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,070,000 after purchasing an additional 691,300 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 623,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,442,000 after purchasing an additional 375,577 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRO stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $52.41. 2,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,286. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.18 and a 52 week high of $75.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -48.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.74.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. PROS had a negative return on equity of 41.04% and a negative net margin of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $64.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. PROS’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nomura lifted their target price on PROS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of PROS in a report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of PROS in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

In other PROS news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 25,415 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $1,794,299.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,213,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 2,000 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $143,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 803,952 shares of company stock valued at $57,631,893 over the last three months. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

