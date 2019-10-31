Columbus Circle Investors Purchases New Position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter worth $6,241,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 9.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.5% during the second quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 117,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 20.7% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 335,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,776,000 after acquiring an additional 57,639 shares during the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $78.00 price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.26.

In related news, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 10,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $650,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $396,720.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,142,330. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TRHC traded down $1.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.34. The stock had a trading volume of 7,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,228. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.98. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.00 and a beta of 1.66.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.40 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a positive return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 7.09%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

