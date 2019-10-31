Columbus Circle Investors Takes Position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 57,107 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,676,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $135.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,457. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Expedia Group Inc has a 12 month low of $108.11 and a 12 month high of $144.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $430,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,554.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $6,634,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 477,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,382,961.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,246 shares of company stock valued at $15,309,453. 20.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on Expedia Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $188.00 price objective on Expedia Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.76.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Featured Article: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.