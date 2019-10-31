Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. Sells 2,495 Shares

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 2,495 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $166,316.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $66.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.23 and its 200-day moving average is $69.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.54 and a 52 week high of $88.96.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.10 million. Comerica had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 16.82%. Comerica’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 4.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its stake in Comerica by 3.1% in the second quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 5,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comerica by 3.3% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Comerica by 1.7% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Comerica by 88.5% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Comerica to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Argus lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.50 to $72.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.34.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

