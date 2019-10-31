Comet Ridge (ASX:COI) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Comet Ridge Ltd. (ASX:COI) shares fell 9.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as A$0.22 ($0.15) and last traded at A$0.24 ($0.17), 2,198,561 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 134% from the average session volume of 940,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.26 ($0.18).

The stock has a market capitalization of $171.05 million and a P/E ratio of -39.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$0.28.

Comet Ridge Company Profile (ASX:COI)

Comet Ridge Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and appraisal of coal seam gas and sandstone reserves in Eastern Australia. The company has 100% interests in the ATP 743, ATP 744, and ATP 1015 projects located in the Galilee Basin, Queensland; and 40% interests in the ATP 1191 Mahalo project located in the Bowen Basin, Queensland, as well as holds interests in the PEL 6, PEL 427, and PEL 428 projects located in the Gunnedah Basin, New South Wales.

