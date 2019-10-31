Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) Short Interest Down 9.2% in October

Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 489,800 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the September 15th total of 539,300 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 98,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

CHCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.41.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHCT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 116.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,209,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,028 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 38.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,171,000 after acquiring an additional 140,879 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 22.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 480,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,926,000 after acquiring an additional 88,938 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth $3,036,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,034,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,570,000 after acquiring an additional 75,936 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.42. 122,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,461. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $48.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.53 and a 200-day moving average of $40.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 0.71.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.32). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $14.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

Recommended Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.