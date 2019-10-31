Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $230.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.91 million. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.40. The stock had a trading volume of 109,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,568. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.91 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $17.85.

Get Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BVN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

About Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.