Compass Gold (CVE:CVB) Trading 9.4% Higher

Compass Gold Corp (CVE:CVB) traded up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.47, 184,783 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 39% from the average session volume of 301,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.31. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 million and a P/E ratio of -10.81.

Compass Gold (CVE:CVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Compass Gold Corp will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compass Gold Company Profile (CVE:CVB)

Compass Gold Corp is Canada-base company. The Company through its subsidiary Mali Gold Exploration Pty Ltd engages in gold exploration and mining sector. Mali Gold Exploration Pty Ltd holds gold exploration permits on number of sites in Southern Mali in the same region as several multi-million-ounce gold projects.

