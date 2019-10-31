Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) will report $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.24. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Comstock Resources.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $128.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.90 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 12.24%.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities lowered Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Comstock Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

In other news, VP Russell W. Romoser sold 6,319 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $59,145.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,457.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRK. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 233.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth $71,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 30.0% during the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRK traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $6.84. 461,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,338. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.27. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $10.70.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comstock Resources (CRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.