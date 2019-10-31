ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based, full-service commercial bank holding company. The Bank offers a range of lending, depository and related financial services to commercial, industrial and governmental customers. ConnectOne provides secured and unsecured loans, mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, working capital loans, and real estate construction loans, as well as collection services, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services. The Bank, through its subsidiary, provides financial services, including brokerage services, insurance and annuities, mutual funds and financial planning. It also offers various money market services. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc., is based in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CNOB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ConnectOne Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

ConnectOne Bancorp stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.28. 96,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.95. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.86.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $50.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.01 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.14%.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.47 per share, for a total transaction of $214,935.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank W. Baier acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,643,837.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 21,519 shares of company stock worth $327,766 over the last quarter. 7.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 226.4% in the second quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 123,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,693,000 after buying an additional 85,393 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $323,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

