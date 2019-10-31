ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CNOB. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of CNOB traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.28. The stock had a trading volume of 96,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,222. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $24.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average of $21.86. The company has a market cap of $868.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.95.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $50.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.01 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Boswell bought 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.47 per share, for a total transaction of $214,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank W. Baier acquired 5,000 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.99 per share, with a total value of $99,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 82,233 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,837.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 21,519 shares of company stock valued at $327,766. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 226,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 39,219 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,043,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,654,000 after purchasing an additional 11,396 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,608,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,457,000 after purchasing an additional 36,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

