Conning Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Conning Inc. decreased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 31,413 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc. owned 0.06% of General Dynamics worth $32,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 852.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $189,997,000 after purchasing an additional 935,275 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 18,507.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 926,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,628,000 after purchasing an additional 921,307 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,759,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,748,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $681,552,000 after purchasing an additional 383,200 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,335,214 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $242,769,000 after purchasing an additional 253,726 shares during the period. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Dynamics news, Director William A. Osborn sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total value of $273,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,861,517.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Marzilli sold 32,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.16, for a total value of $6,163,178.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,820,248.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $176.42. 15,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,727. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.15. The firm has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $143.87 and a 52 week high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 35.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Barclays set a $215.00 price objective on General Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $197.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cowen set a $202.00 price objective on General Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.66.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

