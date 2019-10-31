Conning Inc. Grows Position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $8,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.5% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 41,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.1% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 58.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 4.6% in the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 6,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 43.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.74. The stock had a trading volume of 49,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.40. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.64 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.50.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.99 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 34.87%. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MXIM shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup set a $62.00 target price on Maxim Integrated Products and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.06.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edwin Medlin sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $1,344,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,568 shares of company stock worth $6,837,472. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

