Conning Inc. Has $5.54 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Conning Inc. grew its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 417 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 12,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,770,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 422 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 33.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,179.44, for a total transaction of $1,887,104.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,463,850.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,191.53, for a total transaction of $64,342.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,313.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,539 shares of company stock worth $4,248,970 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOG. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,460.27.

Alphabet stock traded down $5.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,256.19. 39,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,360. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $970.11 and a 12-month high of $1,299.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market cap of $875.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,230.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,177.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $13.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 51.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

