CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the September 15th total of 25,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

In other news, Director Consol Energy Inc. bought 9,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $120,317.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,796,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,297,112.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in CONSOL Coal Resources during the second quarter worth about $170,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources by 37.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources by 13.5% in the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 15,875 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources in the second quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources in the second quarter worth about $2,432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCR traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.75. 80,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,687. CONSOL Coal Resources has a 1 year low of $10.37 and a 1 year high of $21.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.96 million, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.01.

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). CONSOL Coal Resources had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $89.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CONSOL Coal Resources will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CONSOL Coal Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CONSOL Coal Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

