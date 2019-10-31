Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) Director Sells $12,930,000.00 in Stock

Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) Director Cpi Expansion Fund Gp L. Suntx sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $12,930,000.00.

Shares of ROAD opened at $17.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.53 million, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.97. Construction Partners Inc has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $17.38.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.67 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Construction Partners Inc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROAD. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.25 price objective (up previously from $15.50) on shares of Construction Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Construction Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Construction Partners by 3.9% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Construction Partners by 2.1% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Construction Partners in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Construction Partners in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Construction Partners in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. 23.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.