Contagious Gaming (CVE:CNS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Contagious Gaming (CVE:CNS) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 3500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market capitalization of $884,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04.

Contagious Gaming (CVE:CNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.03 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Contagious Gaming will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Contagious Gaming Company Profile (CVE:CNS)

Contagious Gaming Inc develops and provides software solutions, video games, and content for regulated gaming and lottery markets primarily in Canada. The company offers an integrated end-end platform, which manages various aspects of real-money gaming, including gaming engine, player management tools, game application interface, payment systems interface, data feed handler, affiliate management, presentation layer, and proprietary centralized eWallet.

