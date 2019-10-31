Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) Short Interest Down 12.5% in October

Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 962,700 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the September 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 252,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:CBPX traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.91. 205,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.57. Continental Building Products has a 1 year low of $21.35 and a 1 year high of $31.22.

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $124.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.04 million. Continental Building Products had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Continental Building Products will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBPX. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Continental Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,015,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,901,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Continental Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,077,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Continental Building Products by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,679,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,198,000 after purchasing an additional 163,909 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Continental Building Products by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 656,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,441,000 after purchasing an additional 157,311 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CBPX shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Continental Building Products in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Continental Building Products in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Continental Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Continental Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Building Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

