Contrasting Famous Dave’s of America (NASDAQ:DAVE) and Restaurant Brands International (NASDAQ:QSR)

Famous Dave’s of America (NASDAQ:DAVE) and Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Restaurant Brands International pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Famous Dave’s of America does not pay a dividend. Restaurant Brands International pays out 76.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.4% of Famous Dave’s of America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.6% of Restaurant Brands International shares are held by institutional investors. 43.0% of Famous Dave’s of America shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Restaurant Brands International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Famous Dave’s of America has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Restaurant Brands International has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Famous Dave’s of America and Restaurant Brands International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Famous Dave’s of America $54.89 million 0.77 $4.86 million N/A N/A Restaurant Brands International $5.36 billion 3.13 $612.00 million $2.63 24.90

Restaurant Brands International has higher revenue and earnings than Famous Dave’s of America.

Profitability

This table compares Famous Dave’s of America and Restaurant Brands International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Famous Dave’s of America 5.72% 19.41% 8.92% Restaurant Brands International 11.64% 32.80% 5.89%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Famous Dave’s of America and Restaurant Brands International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Famous Dave’s of America 0 0 1 0 3.00 Restaurant Brands International 0 7 14 0 2.67

Famous Dave’s of America currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 75.82%. Restaurant Brands International has a consensus price target of $77.53, indicating a potential upside of 18.36%. Given Famous Dave’s of America’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Famous Dave’s of America is more favorable than Restaurant Brands International.

Summary

Restaurant Brands International beats Famous Dave’s of America on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Famous Dave’s of America Company Profile

Famous Dave's of America, Inc. develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's name. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrée items and delicious side dishes that are prepared using prepared proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes. The company operates full-service and counter-service restaurants. As of March 4, 2019, it owned 17 locations and franchised 124 restaurants in 33 states, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. Famous Dave's of America, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc. owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or franchised a total of 4,846 TH restaurants, 17,796 BK restaurants, and 3,102 PLK restaurants in approximately 100 countries worldwide and U.S. territories. Restaurant Brands International Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

