Contrasting Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) & Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) and Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ideanomics and Roku’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideanomics $377.74 million 0.41 -$27.43 million N/A N/A Roku $742.51 million 23.39 -$8.86 million ($0.08) -1,867.88

Roku has higher revenue and earnings than Ideanomics.

Risk & Volatility

Ideanomics has a beta of 2.6, meaning that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Roku has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ideanomics and Roku, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideanomics 0 0 0 0 N/A Roku 3 3 14 0 2.55

Roku has a consensus target price of $119.87, suggesting a potential downside of 19.78%. Given Roku’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Roku is more favorable than Ideanomics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.3% of Ideanomics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of Roku shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Ideanomics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Roku shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ideanomics and Roku’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideanomics 9.81% 15.98% 7.05% Roku -2.41% -6.77% -3.73%

Summary

Roku beats Ideanomics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ideanomics Company Profile

Ideanomics, Inc. operates as a financial technology and asset digitization services company. The company operates in two segments, Legacy YOD and Wecast Service. It engages in the provision of business consulting services related to traditional financings, as well as in developing digital asset securitization services through artificial intelligence and blockchain enabled financial services platforms. In addition, the company engages in consumer electronics e-commerce and smart supply chain management operations, as well as in oil trading business. Further, it provides premium content and integrated value-added service solutions for the delivery of video on demand and paid video programing to digital cable providers, Internet protocol television providers, over-the-top streaming providers, mobile manufacturers, and operators, as well as direct customers. The company was formerly known as Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc. Ideanomics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc. operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts. It also provides advertising products, including videos ads, brand sponsorships, and audience marketplace program; and manufactures, sells, and licenses TVs under the Roku TV name. In addition, the company offers streaming media players and accessories under the Roku brand name; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls. It provides its products and services through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through its Website in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, the Republic of Ireland, Mexico, and various Latin American countries. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

