Contrasting PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY) & JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF)

PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY) and JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Get PETROFAC LTD/ADR alerts:

PETROFAC LTD/ADR has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JFE has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PETROFAC LTD/ADR and JFE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PETROFAC LTD/ADR N/A N/A N/A JFE N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

PETROFAC LTD/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. JFE does not pay a dividend. PETROFAC LTD/ADR pays out 23.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for PETROFAC LTD/ADR and JFE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PETROFAC LTD/ADR 0 2 1 0 2.33 JFE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of PETROFAC LTD/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PETROFAC LTD/ADR and JFE’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PETROFAC LTD/ADR $5.83 billion 0.30 $64.00 million $0.52 4.81 JFE $33.22 billion 0.21 $1.30 billion N/A N/A

JFE has higher revenue and earnings than PETROFAC LTD/ADR.

Summary

PETROFAC LTD/ADR beats JFE on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PETROFAC LTD/ADR

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in St. Helier, the United Kingdom.

About JFE

JFE Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company which provides strategic planning, risk management, accountability and corporate communications for all the subsidiaries and affiliates. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Engineering and Commercial Affairs. The Steel segment includes steel products, steel processing products, and raw materials. It also handles equipment maintenance and construction and the transportation industry. The Engineering segment provides engineering services for energy, urban environment, recycling, steel manufacturing, and industrial systems. The Commercial Affairs segment processes, supplies, and sells steel products, raw steel materials, and non-ferrous metal products. The company was founded on September 27, 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for PETROFAC LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PETROFAC LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.