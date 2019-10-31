Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000,000 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the September 15th total of 3,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 713,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE CLB traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $44.04. The stock had a trading volume of 696,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,775. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $36.61 and a 52-week high of $89.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.12 and a 200-day moving average of $50.16.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The business had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.49%.

In other Core Laboratories news, Director Gregory Barry Barnett acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $440,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLB. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 8,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on CLB. ABN Amro downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Core Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

