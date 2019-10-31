Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Has $95.09 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,924,450 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,865 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 4.2% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $95,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $3,445,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 429,398 shares in the company, valued at $21,134,969.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 18,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $948,508.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,130 shares of company stock worth $9,359,179. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.96.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.44. 390,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,053,574. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.92 and its 200 day moving average is $52.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $200.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

