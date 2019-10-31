Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,318 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 416.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in NVIDIA by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 158 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in NVIDIA by 313.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 64.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $203.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 8.65. The company has a market capitalization of $123.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 2.05. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $124.46 and a one year high of $222.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.98.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Cascend Securities increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.36.

In other news, Director James C. Gaither sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total transaction of $1,823,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,361.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 31,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $5,613,216.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,383 shares of company stock valued at $11,625,217 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

