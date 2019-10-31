Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Invests $309,000 in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc (NYSE:ISD)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc (NYSE:ISD) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 6.4% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 7.3% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 12,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 14.3% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 3.4% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ISD opened at $14.90 on Thursday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $15.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.54.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.3%.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

