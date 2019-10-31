Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,451 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,818 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 301,331,027 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,082,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946,570 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,617,641 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $446,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,035 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,964,458 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $337,227,000 after acquiring an additional 348,271 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,504,964 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $312,066,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,852,963 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $284,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176,786 shares during the last quarter. 53.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of F opened at $8.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.17. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $10.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.58. The firm has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $33.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

In other Ford Motor news, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,596. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James D. Farley, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $413,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 496,753 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,160.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,000 shares of company stock worth $767,550 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on F. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ford Motor to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ford Motor to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.35.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

