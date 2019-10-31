Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 570 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $557,000. Wolff Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 30,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 48.1% in the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 43,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 14,197 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 71,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth about $242,000.

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $30.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.25. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $25.54 and a 52 week high of $30.39.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

