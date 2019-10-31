Corning (NYSE:GLW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Corning (NYSE:GLW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Corning had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

Shares of GLW traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,667,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,039,915. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.90 and its 200-day moving average is $30.53. Corning has a 52-week low of $26.75 and a 52-week high of $35.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Get Corning alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays set a $33.00 target price on shares of Corning and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.64.

In other news, insider Clark S. Kinlin sold 9,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $270,095.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,905.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.