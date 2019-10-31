Cott (COT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Cott has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Cott had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $604.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Cott’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cott to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

COT opened at $12.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. Cott has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $16.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 79.00 and a beta of 0.87.

In other news, CEO Thomas Harrington purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $312,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,250.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Rosenfeld purchased 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $990,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 415,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,143,617.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cott from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Cott in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cott from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cott has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.71.

Cott Company Profile

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. Its product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as premium spring, sparkling and flavored, and mineral water.

