Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €34.00 Price Target by Metzler Analysts

Covestro (ETR:1COV) received a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective from Metzler in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Metzler’s target price indicates a potential downside of 21.73% from the stock’s previous close.

1COV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €49.68 ($57.77).

Get Covestro alerts:

Shares of 1COV opened at €43.44 ($50.51) on Tuesday. Covestro has a 52 week low of €37.30 ($43.37) and a 52 week high of €61.48 ($71.49). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.09, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €44.74 and a 200-day moving average of €43.63.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.