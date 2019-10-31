Cowen Lowers GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) to Market Perform

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) was downgraded by research analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GRUB. Guggenheim downgraded shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of GrubHub from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of GrubHub to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of GrubHub from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. GrubHub presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.92.

GrubHub stock opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.00. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.42. GrubHub has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $97.96.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $322.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.54 million. GrubHub had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that GrubHub will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GrubHub news, SVP Margo Drucker sold 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total value of $39,616.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,495.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Maria Belousova sold 6,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total transaction of $472,422.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,340.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,888 shares of company stock worth $766,959 over the last ninety days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its position in GrubHub by 5.2% in the second quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 12,309,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $960,007,000 after acquiring an additional 612,970 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in GrubHub by 9.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,040,807 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $783,082,000 after acquiring an additional 865,569 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GrubHub by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,597,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $358,545,000 after acquiring an additional 68,316 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its position in GrubHub by 28.8% in the third quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 2,816,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $158,321,000 after acquiring an additional 630,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GrubHub in the second quarter worth approximately $214,636,000.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

