CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Shares Up 14.6% After Strong Earnings

Shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) shot up 14.6% on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $52.15 and last traded at $49.25, 119,386 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 124% from the average session volume of 53,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.99.

The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.31. CRA International had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $115.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRAI. TheStreet raised shares of CRA International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of CRA International in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CRA International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRA International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRAI. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its stake in CRA International by 24.3% in the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 274,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 53,587 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in CRA International in the second quarter worth $563,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in CRA International by 5.8% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 139,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CRA International by 2.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in CRA International by 8.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.58 million, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.28.

About CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

